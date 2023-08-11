Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Beacons of Light Dance Studio and speaks with Owner Amy Peters, to learn all about how the faith-based recreational dance studio helps kids learn to be themselves while learning the art of dance. Beacons of Light Dance Studio is located at 6429 Georgetown North Blvd, and at 5808 West Jefferson Blvd, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at beaconsoflightdancestudio.com or call 260-999-7332.