Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams talks to Kristen Guthrie, from Visit Fort Wayne, to learn how you can explore different venues around the city as a part of ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’. The event takes place Sunday, September 10, from Noon until 5 p.m. Learn more about the destinations and get your passport book at visitfortwayne.com
‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown’ with Visit Fort Wayne
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now