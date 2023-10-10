Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Curtis Smith, Co-Chair of the Roanoke Arts Council, to learn all about this weekend’s Renaissance in Roanoke juried art show, which has fun for all ages. The Renaissance in Roanoke takes place October 14th on Main Street in Roanoke. Learn more at renaissanceinroanoke.com.
Art of all kinds at the Renaissance in Roanoke
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
