Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits with Turnstone CEO Mike Mushett to learn all about how Turnstone Center came to be in Fort Wayne. Then she meets Calahan Young, the Captain of the USA Men’s Goalball team, and learns all about the sport and how they train at Turnstone Center. Learn more about Turnstone at turnstone.org. They are located at 3320 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.
All about Turnstone and Goalball
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
