Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits the Parkview Mirro Center for Research & Innovation, and speaks with Dr. Michael J. Mirro, the Chief Academic Research Officer, to learn all about how the center came to be and some of the things that have come out of the facility. The Parkview Mirro Center is located at 10622 Parkview Plaza in Fort Wayne. Learn more at parkview.com/mirro-center.
All about the Parkview Mirro Center with Dr. Mirro
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
