Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams visits the Optimum Performance Sports Fitness Club and Fitness Director, Jill Heath, to learn everything they have to offer. Then, Jessica visits with instructor Jenny Fox to learn how the Adult Performance Training classes work to optimize movements to increase fitness. OPS Fitness Club is located at 10106 East Dupont Circle. Learn more at optimumperformancesports.com.
Adult Performance Training and More at OPS Fitness Club
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
