Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by actress Samantha Hanratty, and Nichol Bell, from Smile Train, to discuss how the organization helps those with cleft lips and palates. Plus, they talk about their World Record attempt for the most smiles, which you can upload at everysmile.org. Learn more at smiletrain.org.
Actress Samantha Hanratty with Smile Train
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
