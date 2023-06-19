Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Allen County Public Library and is joined by Senior Lincoln Librarian, Kayla Gustafson, to learn more about their Emancipation & Freedom Exhibit in The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research. The exhibit will remain up through the end of June. The Allen County Public Library Main Branch is located at 900 Library Plaza in Fort Wayne. Learn more at acpl.lib.in.us.
ACPL’s Emancipation & Freedom Exhibit
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
