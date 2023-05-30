Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to ACME By Full Circle and speaks with owner Tim Longardner, as she tries some of their popular food items including the Brisket Mac and the Breaded Tenderloin. ACME by Full Circle is located at 1105 E State Blvd in Fort Wayne. Visit their website at acmebyfullcircle.com
ACME by Full Circle: Brisket Mac & Breaded Tenderloin
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
