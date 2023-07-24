Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams leans all about the first every S.O.U.L Fest taking place at The Clyde Theatre on July 30th. She is joined by Tamyra Kelly, a S.O.U.L. Fest Team Member, Anthony Pettus, Pastor at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, and Anthony Payton, Pastor at Come as you are Community Church, to get all of the details and discuss the creation of the Ubuntu Collaborative for the African American community. Learn more at ubuntufw.com.