Heat Can Kill-Don’t Become a Victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heat related fatalities are the number one cause of death ahead of tornadoes, lightning, hurricanes and flooding. On average over the last ten-years on average 97 people are killed by heat related illnesses.

Here’s what you can do so that you and people you know will not be one of those numbers.

Limit your time outside-Try to do outdoor chores and activities in the early morning or late evening when the heat is not as intense.

Wear light and loose fitting clothing and try to drink a lot of water if you’re spending any time outside. Your body needs that extra water in the heat so that you don’t become dehydrated.

Some of the most vulnerable people in the heat are the elderly. If you have an elderly neighbor or friend be sure to check on them. Sometimes older people don’t realize that the heat is so intense and keep their windows closed without air conditioning.

People who live alone are another group that may need help during this heat wave, make sure they have a cool place to go to for the next 36-hours.