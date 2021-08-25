US Women’s Goalball Team opens Paralympic Games with win over Brazil

TOKYO, Japan (WANE) – On Wednesday, the USA Women’s Goalball Team opened the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a 6-4 victory over Brazil. The game was a rematch of the bronze-medal contest at the Rio 2016 Paralympics, where the American squad also prevailed, 3-2.

Five of the six members of the U.S. team in Tokyo were part of that bronze-medal winning Rio squad, said Turnstone, one of 11 Paralympic training sites in the United States.

“It’s to our advantage to have a good, challenging team right off the bat to really push us and help focus us,” said six-time Paralympian Asya Miller of Portland, Oregon. “We’ve been waiting five years to get this party started, so that was a great way to do that. It’s kind of a relief to get that first game in and have a ‘W’.”

The difference in the game was penalties as the U.S. scored on three of the five penalty shots they attempted while playing penalty-free ball in their own end, Turnstone said.

“We try to take care of the things that we’re in control of,” said U.S. Head Coach Jake Czechowski. “Although we try to play very aggressive offense, we also do that within the constraints of the rules, So we try to stay disciplined and limit our penalty situations.”

After Brazil opened the scoring, the U.S. went on a run of four straight tallies, including penalty-shot goals by Lisa Czechowski of Boonton, New Jersey and Eliana Mason of Beaverton, Oregon. Turnstone said U.S. built a 4-2 lead at the break and traded goals in the second half. Brazil drew within 5-4 but Amanda Dennis of Peachtree City, Georgia responded with her third goal of the game on a penalty shot to close out the scoring. Mason recorded two goals to go along with Czechowski’s one.

The U.S. Men’s team opens their preliminary round competition on Thursday against Brazil at 1:15 p.m. local time (12:15 a.m. EST), while the women return to the court on Friday to face Egypt.

GAME SCHEDULE:

USA Women’s Goalball:

Aug. 25 USA v Brazil 8:30 PM (JST) 7:30 AM (EST) 4:30 AM (PST) – Won 6-4

Aug. 27 USA v Egypt 7:00 PM (JST) 6:00 AM (EST) 3:00 AM (PST)

Aug. 28 USA v Japan 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 27th)

Aug. 30 USA v Turkey 7:30 PM (JST) 6:30 AM (PST) 3:30 AM (PST)

Sept. 1 quarterfinals

Sept. 2 semifinals

Sept. 3 medal matches

USA Men’s Goalball

Aug. 26 USA v Brazil 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 25th)

Aug. 27 USA V Japan 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 26th)

Aug. 29 USA v Algeria 5:30 PM (JST) 4:30 AM (EST) 1:30 AM (PST)

Aug. 30 USA v Lithuania 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 29th)

Aug. 31 quarterfinals

Sept. 2 semifinals

Sept. 3 medal matches

Goalball Schedule: https://olympics.com/…/schedule/para-goalball-schedule…

Livestream: https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule/sport/goalball/paralympics