US Women’s Goalball team defeats defending champ Turkey

TOKYO, Japan (WANE) – The USA Women’s Goalball Team is heading into the quarterfinal round of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on a high note after defeating defending gold medalist Turkey, 4-3, on Monday to close out pool play with a 3-1 record.

The U.S. finishes the preliminary round second in Group D and will face the third-seeded Russian Paralympic Committee from Group C in Wednesday’s quarterfinal beginning at 7:30 p.m. local time (6:30 a.m. EDT), said Turnstone, one of 11 Paralympic training sites in the United States.

“We just kept pushing and staying in our game plan and just kept going for it,” said Eliana Mason (Beaverton, Ore.). “We didn’t play very well against them in 2016 or 2018 so to come back and win a really tight, close game just helps us see all our hard work and growth.”

After falling behind 2-0 in the game’s opening four minutes, it was Mason’s conversion of a penalty throw that got the U.S. started, Turnstone said. The two teams then traded goals with Asya Miller (Portland, Ore.) tallying the second American goal to make it 3-2 in favor of Turkey at the half.

The tournament’s leading scorer, Sevda Altunoluk scored all three of Turkey’s first-half goals but was neutralized by the U.S. defense in the second half. Amanda Dennis (Peachtree City, Ga.) tied the game on a penalty throw and then rammed home the game-winner with 2:12 left to play.

“We had a game plan going in there to be patient and the goals will come, and we followed and executed the game plan perfectly,” Dennis said. “We’re fearless. This is the word that I chose for the week. We’ve beat Russia and we’re playing them for a quarterfinal. We’ve now beaten Turkey and we only have one way to go which is up. We’re excited, we’re going to stay aggressive and we’re going to play really good defense.”

GAME SCHEDULE:

USA Women’s Goalball:

Aug. 25 USA v Brazil 8:30 PM (JST) 7:30 AM (EST) 4:30 AM (PST) – Won 6-4

Aug. 27 USA v Egypt 7:00 PM (JST) 6:00 AM (EST) 3:00 AM (PST) – Won 10-0

Aug. 28 USA v Japan 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 27th) – Lost 2-3

Aug. 30 USA v Turkey 7:30 PM (JST) 6:30 AM (PST) 3:30 AM (PST) – Won 4-3

Sept. 1 quarterfinals vs Russian Paralympic Committee 7:30 PM (JST) 6:30 AM (EDT) 3:30 AM (PDT)

Sept. 2 semifinals

Sept. 3 medal matches

USA Men’s Goalball

Aug. 26 USA v Brazil 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 25th) – Won 8-6

Aug. 27 USA V Japan 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 26th) – Lost 11-1

Aug. 29 USA v Algeria 5:30 PM (JST) 4:30 AM (EST) 1:30 AM (PST) – Won 13-5

Aug. 30 USA v Lithuania 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 29th) – Lost 3-13

Aug. 31 quarterfinals vs Ukraine 3:00 PM (JST) 2:00 AM (EDT) 11:00 PM (PDT) (Aug. 30)

Sept. 2 semifinals

Sept. 3 medal matches

Goalball Schedule: https://olympics.com/…/schedule/para-goalball-schedule…

Livestream: https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule/sport/goalball/paralympics