US Women’s Goalball Team continues winning streak at 2021 Paralympic Games

TOKYO, Japan (WANE) – The USA Women’s Goalball is ranked 2-0 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games with a convincing 10-0 victory over Egypt on Friday at Makuhari Messe Hall C. The American squad built a 9-0 halftime lead before scoring the clincher three minutes into the second half to end the contest on the 10-goal gap.

Amanda Dennis (Peachtree City, Ga.) led the way with four of the team’s first five goals, while Lisa Czechowski (Boonton, N.J.), Eliana Mason (Beaverton Ore.) and Asya Miller (Portland, Ore.) contributed two goals apiece to the offensive onslaught.

“We were able to play high-quality defense, offensively we did a lot of good things, and I give a lot of credit to Egypt. They fight really hard, they didn’t give up and they had a lot of great blocks,” said U.S. Head Coach Jake Czechowski.

The game also marked the Paralympic debut of Mindy Cook (Columbus, Ohio), the lone rookie on the U.S. roster. Cook played 13 minutes and contributed three blocks.

“It was incredible, it was thrilling, and I couldn’t be happier to play with these girls and to play on this stage,” said Cook. “I felt confident and ready because I have full trust in my teammates. They have completely prepared me for this moment and my coaches have really been there for me and I knew what to do when I got in.”

“You can’t say enough about her work ethic,” added Jake Czechowski. “This is a young lady who has a full-time job, 40 hour-plus workweek, plus finding time to get in her strength and conditioning, and her practice. Her ability to balance work, life and goalball and still play at this level…it was such a joy to watch her get out here, get some Paralympic experience, and I tell you what, she’s earned it.”

Earlier in the day the USA Men’s Goalball Team suffered an 11-1 defeat at the hands of host country Japan, a day after the American squad had defeated defending world champion Brazil.

“We didn’t play the game we wanted to play but it’s a long tournament,” said two-time Paralympian Matt Simpson (Smyrna, Ga.). “Medals are not won or lost in pool play, so it’s a good time to take some lessons, take some lumps, figure it out and come together as a team. We look forward to the next one.”

Daryl Walker (Jacksonville, Fla.) tallied the lone U.S. goal late in the first half with the Americans already trailing 6-0.

The men’s team will enjoy a day off on Saturday while the women are back in action for their third preliminary round game against Japan at 1:15 p.m. local time (12:15 a.m. EDT). All games are live-streamed at https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule/sport/goalball/paralympics.

GAME SCHEDULE:

USA Women’s Goalball:

Aug. 25 USA v Brazil 8:30 PM (JST) 7:30 AM (EST) 4:30 AM (PST) – Won 6-4

Aug. 27 USA v Egypt 7:00 PM (JST) 6:00 AM (EST) 3:00 AM (PST) – Won 10-0

Aug. 28 USA v Japan 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 27th)

Aug. 30 USA v Turkey 7:30 PM (JST) 6:30 AM (PST) 3:30 AM (PST)

Sept. 1 quarterfinals

Sept. 2 semifinals

Sept. 3 medal matches

USA Men’s Goalball

Aug. 26 USA v Brazil 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 25th) – Won 8-6

Aug. 27 USA V Japan 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 26th) – Lost 11-1

Aug. 29 USA v Algeria 5:30 PM (JST) 4:30 AM (EST) 1:30 AM (PST)

Aug. 30 USA v Lithuania 1:15 PM (JST) 12:15 AM (EST) 9:15 PM (PST) (Aug 29th)

Aug. 31 quarterfinals

Sept. 2 semifinals

Sept. 3 medal matches

Goalball Schedule: https://olympics.com/…/schedule/para-goalball-schedule…

Livestream: https://www.nbcolympics.com/schedule/sport/goalball/paralympics