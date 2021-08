FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Turnstone Center hosted a final send-off gathering to celebrate Team USA Goalball athletes, who are expected to leave for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics on Tuesday.

The USA Women’s Goalball team won the bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics, and the USA Men’s Goalball team won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

The women’s and men’s goalball teams begin their schedule against Brazil on, Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 respectively.