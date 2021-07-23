Look: ‘Shirtless Tongan’ Pita Taufatofua delivers again at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WCMH) — Pita Taufatofua once again graced the opening ceremony of the Olympics by representing his country of Tonga shirtless.

Taufatofua entered the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday as the flag-bearer for Tonga. Just as he did in previous games, he did so while not wearing a shirt.

He teased the moment when he spoke to NBC4’s Matt Barnes.

Will @pitataufa wear a shirt at tonight's Opening Ceremony? I asked him earlier this week. The man from Tonga gives you a tease: pic.twitter.com/AA5QhaSlNl — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 23, 2021

“Look, the opening ceremonies is a special event, and people are just going to have to tune into their TVs,” Taufatofua said. “They’re going to have to watch. But I can tell you one thing, it goes l, m, n, o, p, q, r, and then s and then t. Wait for t.”

He did not disappoint.

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua of Team Tonga lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Hannah McKay – Pool/Getty Images)

Taufatofua wore a similar outfit during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games.

Taufatofua competes in taekwondo and skiing.