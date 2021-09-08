Fremont veteran returning home from challenging, exciting race at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO, Japan (WANE) – A Fremont resident is returning to to the United States this week after placing fifth with his 2020 U.S. Paralympic Cycling Team at the Fuji International Speedway, just outside of Tokyo.

Originally from Ohio, Tom Davis is a combat-wounded veteran who had to have his left leg amputated after his military vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device in Iraq. In 2012, he connected with Turnstone to train with a U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Site to work towards his competition and performance goals.

In 2016, Davis competed at the Rio Paralympics games and placed sixth. He continued to train and competed at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, which he said was the most challenging races he has ever competed in.

“From the world class competition to the mountainous courses, to the weather, the races on Fuji Speedway were the most challenging I have ever competed in. I am beyond excited with my performances and results,” Davis said. “It was such an honor to be able to represent my country in these Paralympic Games. With the exceptional broadcast coverage, I hope I was part of inspiring future para-athletes to chase their dreams and, one day, compete in their Paralympic Games.”

Team USA finished the road cycling competition with seven medals, including three golds, Turnstone said. At the Rio games, the team took home three golds and 13 medals.

To learn more about Davis and his cycling journey, visit his website.