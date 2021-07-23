Do you know what the Olympic rings stand for?

TOKYO, JAPAN – JUNE 03: The Olympic Rings are displayed by the Odaiba Marine Park Olympic venue on June 03, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto has stated that she is 100 percent certain that the Olympics will go ahead despite widespread public opposition as Japan grapples with a fourth wave of coronavirus. The Japanese organising committee also announced yesterday that around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers originally scheduled to help at the Games have withdrawn as concern continues to surround the country’s ability to hold a huge sporting event amid a global pandemic. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

(KTVX) — The Tokyo Olympics are finally here.

After being delayed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from five continents are gearing up to compete for their countries.

Even before the opening ceremony, we’ve seen some of the Olympic views from Tokyo, including the interlaced Olympic rings.

The circles, which have been seen at Olympic Games since the early 1900s, are always of equal dimensions and are either in one color or five different colors: blue, yellow, black, green and red — in that order.

A woman walks past the Olympic rings in Tokyo, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

A Tokyo 2020 staff member stands by to help direct team members from other countries for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games as they arrive at Haneda international airport in Tokyo on Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

Organizers confirmed the first positive COVID-19 case in a resident of Tokyo’s Olympic Village.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

People wearing face masks walk past the Olympics Rings statue in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Japan is set to place Tokyo under a state of emergency starting next week and lasting through the Olympics, with COVID-19 cases surging and feared to multiply during the Games. (Shinji Kita/Kyodo News via AP)

A man and a woman walk near the Olympic rings floating in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. The postponed Tokyo Olympics are to open in just six months. Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee say they will go ahead on July 23. But it’s still unclear how this will happen with virus cases surging in Tokyo and elsewhere around the globe. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2020, file photo, a staff gestures at Japan Olympic Museum where a lantern containing the Olympic Flame shown prior to public display, in Tokyo. The postponed Tokyo Olympics are to open in just under nine months, and there are still far more questions than answers. Organizers and the International Olympic Committee say they are working on a vast number of contingency plans to hold the Games in the midst of a pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

“The Olympic symbol expresses the activity of the Olympic Movement and represents the union of the five continents and the meeting of athletes from throughout the world at the Olympic Games,” according to the International Olympic Committee.

However, none of the rings is associated with a certain continent.

Instead, the five colors — combined with the white background — represent the colors of the flags of all the nations “without exception” participating in the Games when Pierre de Coubertin created the rings in 1913.

The IOC says the rings were not officially debuted until the 1920 Games in Antwerp, Belgium, despite being created in 1913.

Over the years, the rings have changed slightly — from no space between each circle to spaces and then again — but they continue to reflect the Olympic Games.

