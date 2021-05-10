WANE 15 to host discussion between police, officials, demonstrators 1 year after protests

Focus 15: Police and the Community discussion to stream live May 18 at 7 PM

A year ago, Fort Wayne – like many other communities around the country – erupted into protest in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrations in the Summit City became violent and destructive, and dozens were jailed, in late May 2020 before tensions eventually eased.

Did the protests work? Does friction and hostility still exist between police and the community?

WANE 15 is hosting a live panel discussion featuring various leaders across our community and demonstrators who made their voices heard.

Panelists include:

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry

Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux

Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers

Allen County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander

Rev. Bill McGill

and two local demonstrators

Moderators Terra Brantley and Dirk Rowley have their own questions for the panel, but we want to know: What questions do you have?

To submit a question for our Focus 15: Police and the Community live discussion, CLICK HERE. Video submissions are encouraged. You can also tweet a question using the #FOCUS15 hashtag on Twitter.

Join us LIVE on Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. on wane.com for this important discussion.