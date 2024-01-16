FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Amid freezing temperatures that stretched across northeast Indiana Sunday, photos circulating online of people waiting outside The Rescue Mission caused some people to raise questions about the shelter’s policies.

On Tuesday, The Rescue Mission responded to the public discourse and explained why people were stuck outside the shelter that night.

Thomas McArthur, president and CEO of The Rescue Mission, said the shelter typically expects around 200 people any given night, but the shelter had many more visitors Sunday.

“For dinner service, we had over 100 more [people] than we normally expect and receive here, and that pushed our systems to the brink,” McArthur said.

When people come to The Rescue Mission, they must go through a sign-in process in order to be admitted into the shelter.

Dozens of people stand outside The Rescue Mission waiting to get inside. (Photo provided by a WANE 15 viewer)

During the process, people were asked to remain outside, but an official with The Rescue Mission said the shelter reviewed and changed its policies following Sunday’s events to allow people to be indoors during the sign-in process.

“We implemented that [Monday], and things are moving very smoothly,” McArthur said.

While Sunday marked a rare case for The Rescue Mission, McArthur said the shelter has seen a steady increase in people requesting the shelter’s services in the last few years.

“We’ve seen an uptick over the last three years: a tripling of people that we’re serving in our community experiencing the crisis of homelessness,” McArthur said.

Even with the increase in foot traffic, McArthur said The Rescue Mission works to make sure anyone who seeks out its services will have a place to stay.

“When you come in the door, we have a place for you, and if you can’t stay here for some reason, we can work with other agencies in the city and our community to help you find a place to stay,” McArthur said.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry also alluded to other shelters in the Summit City as ways to prevent people in need from being stuck outside during inclement weather.

“We do have four different warming stations throughout the city located in various parts of our city so no one has to travel too far to get out of the cold,” Henry said. “Some of them are utilized more than others. Certainly, by the sheer fact that we had a line tells us that perhaps we need to take a look at another shelter close by.”

WANE 15 also reached out to John Perlich, a spokesman with the City of Fort Wayne, about the possibility of a “low-barrier” shelter coming to the Summit City:

A low-barrier shelter has been and continues to be a priority. Funding, staffing, and property would have to be secured to move forward in the future. In the meantime, the 24-hour emergency services provided by The Rescue Mission, Just Neighbors, and St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter are making a meaningful difference for individuals and families in need of care. John Perlich, City of Fort Wayne

The Rescue Mission offers free meals three times each day at 7:00 a.m., noon and 5:00 p.m. along with hundreds of beds for those who need them, and more information about the shelter’s services can be found online.