Parents concerned with crossing guard shortage in the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police confirmed that there is currently a shortage of crossing guards in the area.

Viewers reached out to WANE 15 with concerns about the lack of crossing guards in certain intersections and we reached out to police looking for answers. We started getting questions about this on Monday, mainly about the intersection of Tyler and State near Price Elementary.

FWPD’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Sofia Rosales Scatena told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee that this is a common problem for the department every year as this position has a huge turnover rate. Police believe this is because this job is weather dependent and it requires standing on your feel for a couple of hours.

“Obviously for all of us the child’s safety is the priority for this community,” Sgt. Scatena said. “We are always looking for additional people to backfield those spots. We do try to backfield those with officers as we can, but depending on call volume and things like that, we don’t always get there.”

Joshua Schofield, a father of three said he and his wife both have left several messages with the police department on the matter, and never received a response. He said over the past four-years he would sporadically notice there wasn’t a crossing guard near Price Elementary, but for the past couple of weeks he hasn’t seen one at all.

“It’s just absolutely terrifying considering these particular intersections are super busy with a manufacturing plant right across the street, and with State Blvd being one of the most traveled streets in Fort Wayne,” Schofield said.

Wednesday afternoon, when his children got out of school, Schofield said he was attempting to walk them across the street because there wasn’t a crossing guard, and was nearly hit by a car.

“The signal was good for me and a car turning left from Tyler onto State just disobeyed the signal and almost hit me, swerved around me and just kept going,” Schofield said.

He added that he and his wife aren’t alone on this issue, and that many parents have left messages with the police department.

“There is a lot of parents that stopped letting their kids walk home, they just started picking them up which causes more traffic on the road driving right by the school,’ Schofield said.

Scatena said that the job listing is up, but the department can’t fill the position if people aren’t applying.

“We need people to step up and take these positions, if you are upset there isn’t a crossing guard, maybe get with another parent, and you can do the morning and they do the afternoon,” said Sgt. Scatena. “We’ll work around people’s schedule, so if they can only do morning’s we’ll take that, we’re just trying to get these spots filled for the safety of our kids.”

About the position:

Part-time

$12.84 an hour

Must be 18 to apply

To apply for the position, click here for the application