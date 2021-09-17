How should pedestrians, drivers approach mid-block trail crossings?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after a woman died after being struck by a vehicle along the Pufferbelly Trail, many are voicing their concerns over the design of certain mid-block intersections where a trail crosses a heavily commuted roadway.

On Friday morning, WANE 15 noticed multiple instances where drivers slowed down at the intersection and attempted to yield to pedestrians and cyclists who were stopped at mid-block crossings. This was seen at both the crossings on the Pufferbelly Trail near Wallen and Carroll Roads.

In Aug. 2020, Fort Wayne Trails published a video meant to educate drivers, pedestrians and cyclists on how to approach mid-block crossings.

According to the video, pedestrians and bicyclists need to stop before going across a mid-block crossing. Stop signs are also posted at each end of the intersection as a reminder. As long as both sides of the roadway are clear, they can cross.

Meanwhile, drivers must yield to pedestrians and cyclists if they are already in the roadway. However, if a pedestrian or cyclist is stopped at one end of the crossing, the driver has the right-of-way to proceed and should not yield to pedestrians.

Despite these guidelines, there are many instances where commuters, bicyclists and cyclers who are confused on who has the right-of-way at these intersections.

WANE 15 has also attempted to reach out to Fort Wayne Trails for comment regarding confusion from drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, but has not heard back at this time.