Fort Wayne police release description of man in attempted abduction of girl in Aboite Township

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are asking for help in finding a man believed to have been involved in the attempted abduction of a girl in an Aboite Township neighborhood Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 1:40 p.m. in the area of the 4400 block of Isleview Cove in the North Shores subdivision located just southwest of the intersection of Aboite Center Road and Coventry lane west of I-69.

The following is a description provided by police:

White or Hispanic male in his 30’s

Black hair

Smaller gauge style earrings

Possible stitches or some type of scar on his hand

White hooded sweatshirt with sleeves cut around the elbow

Blue jeans

Blue Nike shoes

Residents in the area who have surveillance cameras are asked to view video from at least two hours before and at least one hour after 1:40 p.m. Monday to see if there’s anyone matching that description.

If so, they should contact police at 427-1201. Residents who may have seen anything around that time that might be helpful in the investigation are also asked to contact police. People can remain anonymous if they want to.