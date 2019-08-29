Fort Wayne contractor again accused of home improvement fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man facing charges for home improvement fraud in Kosciusko County is now being investigated by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department for the same crime.

A detective from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department told WANE 15 that at least two people have filed police reports for home improvement fraud after Jeremiah Donald Lowe failed to do work on their homes and took their money.

According to court records, Lowe already has three pending cases for home improvement fraud and theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000. A warrant was issued in Kosciusko County for his arrest on Aug. 27.

Lowe was reportedly operating under the name J. Lowe Contracting Inc.

According to court documents, a Kosciusko County woman told police that she signed a contract with Lowe to have her roof replaced in April 2019. It would cost $9,520 and she made a down payment of $7,220.

Lowe reportedly promised the woman that it would be completed within three weeks. The woman told police that she cancelled the contract after Lowe failed to do the job. The victim received $1,000 dollars cash from a woman who was sent by Lowe, the affidavit said. However, she never received the remaining balance.

In Feb. 2019, Lowe was contracted to install new gutters by a man in Kosciusko County. He paid $1,020 for material and labor, according to court documents. The job was to be completed between Mar. 25, 2019 and April 5, 2019.

The man told police that Lowe failed to do any of the work. He tried to contact Lowe with no success.

In Sept. 2018 a woman said she agreed to pay Lowe $11,257 for new roof installation. She reportedly made a down payment of $5,628. The work was to begin on Sep. 4, 2018 and completed by Oct. 5, 2018.

She told police the work was never completed and the money was not refunded.

In June 2018, a man entered a home improvement contract with J Lowe Contracting Inc. According to court documents, Lowe was contracted to do cabinets, flooring, and counter tops for a combined total of $75,275. The man paid Lowe $43,000 to start the work, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that Lowe did minimal work and the only receipts of material purchased were for $415. He said Lowe never completed the work and had excused about why there was a delay getting started. The victim’s money was never returned.

A warrant has since been issued for Lowe’s arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 23.