15 Finds Out: FWPD homicide detectives discuss challenges of job

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Homicide Division consists of 11 detectives who collectively bring decades of experience to the unit. Ten of those detectives sat down with 15 Finds Out Investigative Reporter Angelica Robinson in an unprecedented group discussion in the WANE 15 studio.

The group addressed a variety of topics including: the challenges of investigating homicides, overcoming the public’s distrust of the police and the “no-snitch” code, the recent uptick in violence involving children and teens, and balancing the demands of the job with their personal lives.



Panel Discussion Part 1: Front, left to right: Detective Donald Lewis, Detective Ben MacDonald, Detective Brian Martin; Back, left to right: Detective Lucas MacDonald, Detective Scott Studebaker

Panel Discussion Part 2: Front, left to right: Detective Jeff Marsee, Detective Scott Tegtmeyer, Detective Liza Anglin; Back, left to right: Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes, Detective Roy Sutphin