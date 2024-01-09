FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) released how many officer-involved shootings happened in Fort Wayne in 2023 to WANE 15.

In 2023, there were five officer-involved shootings in Fort Wayne. That’s up from three in 2022, and two in 2021. Sgt. Jeremy Webb, public information officer for the FWPD, said nobody wins in these situations.

“It’s hard on the officers, their family, the department, the suspects, their family, the community,” Webb said. “So it’s one of those things that are just tragic on everyone involved.”

Webb told WANE 15 that officer-involved shootings aren’t just happening here, but that it is a nationwide trend.

Webb said while the goal would be to avoid an officer-involved shooting, the circumstances in each one help officers know what to train for in the future, such as vehicles being involved.

“We’ve had a few shootings involving vehicles and we are constantly utilizing best training practices when it comes to lethal force situations to prepare as much as possible for the unexpected,” Webb said.

Webb said there is no way to predict what will happen, but the department can be prepared.

“Since we’ve been through it a few times, obviously that process gets more and more refined and that’s how you deal,” Webb said. “You prepare for the worst, hope for the best, and then if it does happen and you’ve been there before, you kind of know what to do in those situations.”

Webb also told WANE 15 that the department is looking at how they can better care for officers and suspects after an officer-involved shooting happens such as rendering aid, therapy and psychological help.

After an officer is involved in a shooting, WANE 15 often requests the police body camera and dash cam video to see what happened.

However, Webb asked the public to be patient with police. He said they don’t want to contaminate investigations by releasing that footage too soon.

“It doesn’t mean they’re not going to get those answers. It just means we have to go through all the digital evidence and talk to all the witnesses, surveillance evidence if there’s any out there, cell phone video if there’s any out there, it’s a process, we don’t want to contaminate the investigation. So we generally err on the side of caution,” Webb said.