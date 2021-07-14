Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Positively Fort Wayne
Destination Indiana
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
Did your passport expire during lockdown? It may take a while to replace it
Video
7-year-old Ohio boy dies in elevator accident in what feds call a known problem
Video
Olivia Rodrigo meets with Biden, Fauci to drive up vaccination rates in young people
Video
Here’s what it takes to earn $100,000 as Director of Taco Relations
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Be Our Guest
WANE 15’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
INDOT Traffic Cameras
Trending Stories
Hoosiers to get refundable tax credit thanks to Indiana’s better-than-expected financial report
Video
Hoosiers will receive back pay for federal unemployment benefits, DWD says
Video
I-69 ‘exit only’ lanes at Illinois Road interchange creating potentially dangerous traffic situation
Traffic flowing after semi rolls off ramp from I-469 to I-69
Man arrested for spray painting MLK bridge, statue
Don't Miss
Bear in tree outside North Carolina hospital lured down with jelly donuts
Video
First high diving platform in North America opens at Utah Olympic Park
Video
Video: Tanker truck crashes, bursts into flames in Michigan
Video
Watch: Aerial fish stocking in Utah
Video
Popeyes to debut chicken nuggets ‘unlike anything you may have experienced before’
‘Binx’ the cat reunited with family after surviving Florida building collapse
Video
Swedish man walks between two mountaintops on two-inch wide slackline
Video