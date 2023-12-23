NORTH POLE (WANE) — As Christmas approaches many may be scrambling to find last-minute gift ideas for their loved ones, but some may be asking the question of what kind of wage can I expect for helping in Santa’s Workshop?

Thankfully ADP Research Insitute can answer exactly that question through a specialized algorithm. The algorithm, known as the transformer-based model, can estimate pay distribution based on specific job titles. The algorithm can guess the percentile of workers’ pay purely off of words in the job title and how those words can adjust the meaning. In short, this allows for the algorithm to create a salary or hourly rate for real and imaginary jobs.

Through the algorithm, ADP was able to find out that nearly every elf or hardworking reindeer can earn at least $15 an hour, which is more than double the 2023 U.S. federal minimum wage.

The most highly sought-after position at the North Pole is the Pine Tree Decorator, with the starting wage being $33.29 an hour. Some other premium positions deal with children who make the naught list which are a coal distributor and a naughty-list double checker. The coal distributor in the 90 percentile makes $35.48 an hour with the naughty-list double checker making $31.88 in the same percentile.

Of course, Santa’s wage was not out of the running with the big man making an hourly wage of $34.82 putting him just above the average U.S. worker’s hourly rate of $33.88 in September of 2023.

Overall Santa and his workers make above-average earnings to nurture the holiday cheer many look forward to all year long.