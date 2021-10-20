What are the hot toys this holiday season? Here’s a few

Adobe Analytics predicts Americans will spend more than $200 billion online during the holidays. Much of that money will be spent on toys. But finding some of the more popular ones may be challenging because of supply issues this year.

“We’ve never seen anything like it. On one hand, the toy industry is doing so well. On the other hand, there’s going to be big challenges this holiday season,” says The Toy Insider’s Laurie Schacht. Her advice? If you see a toy on the shelf that tops a child’s wish list, grab it. The next time you shop, it might be gone and there might not be other shipments on the way.

The Toy Insider recently showcased items on its holiday Hot 20 list in New York City. Some of the toys expected to top those wish lists:

The CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll that requires feeding.

Batman’s new Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave is designed to keep preschoolers absorbed with the caped crusader for hours. “There’s ten areas to play in. And there’s all kinds of surprises to find. It comes with Batman. We have a working elevator with sounds,” says Schacht.

Little ones are also drawn to the Flybar mini bumper cars. “It lights up, it’s safe for indoors, you can take it out, and it goes one mile an hour so it’s nice and safe,” Schacht says.

There is also the LOL Surprise! OMG! House of Surprises. “It has so many accessories and how like it’s colorful and it has a lot of design in it,” says toy influencer Ella Kardaseski.

What’s old is new again on the list, like the Pokemon Trading Card Game: Celebrations Elite Trainer Box. Tamagotchi Pix is a more technologically advanced form of the trend made popular in the 90s. “You can actually take pictures and put yourself into here and take pictures with your pet,” Schacht says.

Nostalgia is also back in the form of the KidiZoom PrintCam. Just like the old Polaroid, kids can take pictures and then print them.