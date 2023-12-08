BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Thousands of home items are on sale this week at Wayfair

It’s time — Wayfair’s Big Holiday Sale is here, and if you’ve been looking for the right time (or even just a good excuse) to refresh your home decor and furnishings, this is it. The Big Holiday Sale features up to 70% off furniture for every room. Thousands of furniture pieces and home items are on sale this week. So, to help you narrow it down, we went hunting for some of the best deals on the entire site.

Whether you need new dining chairs ahead of hosting a holiday meal, some new storage solutions to help keep up your New Year’s resolution to stay organized or an area rug to make your space cozy in the winter months (for 70% off), Wayfair has everything you need at great prices.

Save up to 70% on furniture and home items during the Wayfair Big Holiday Sale

Wade Logan Axia Tufted Velvet Dining Chair (Set of 2)

68% OFF

This two-piece set of dining chairs features a wingback silhouette and trendy velvet upholstery that’s easy to clean and soft and comfortable to sit on. The set is available in 14 colorways, so you can find one to match your home’s style.

Bridget Hall Tree with Open Storage

57% OFF

Organize your hallway or entryway with this open tree, which comes with four hanging hooks and open shelving, plus three woven baskets for shoes, hats and other outerwear.

Winston Porter Briananthony Canvas Upholstered Storage Bench

54% OFF

This bench is a perfect place to sit while you put on or take off your shoes, and it features hidden storage in the woven baskets that tuck neatly underneath its cushioned, upholstered seat.

Sand and Stable Upholstered Wingback Bed

35% OFF

Bring some style into your bedroom with this tufted, velvet bed with a stylish, wingback headboard. It comes in three colors, from neutral gray to bold teal.

Foundstone Gil Moroccan Handmade Flatweave Wool Charcoal/Cream Area Rug

70% OFF

This handmade wool rug features a Moroccan-inspired pattern that will bring cozy textures into any room while still keeping the color palette neutral.

Mercury Row Perdue 81.5-Inch Velvet Square Arm Convertible Sofa

61% OFF

Perfect for small spaces, this cozy sofa seats two comfortably and converts to lay flat for naps or overnight guests.

Etta Avenue Cleo 26-Inch Wide Contemporary Chair with Recessed Arms

12% OFF

Looking for the perfect chair for an office or reading nook? This mid-century-inspired piece is wide and deep, so you can settle in for maximum coziness. Plus, it comes in 17 colors.

Joss & Main Cassie Round Wall Mirror

51% OFF

This simple round mirror would be right at home in a bathroom, bedroom, hallway or above a fireplace. With six finishes and 10 sizes to choose from, you can get the perfect look for any room in your home.

