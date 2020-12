HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - Christmas Eve is one of the largest nights for church go-ers. But with the spread of COVID-10, many worshiper centers had to pivot traditions. One church in Huntington found a new way to bring people together while also keeping socially distant.

In the past, the Huntington First Chruch of the Nazarene would hold a Christmas Eve service inside. Due to the pandemic, they decided to not only hold it outside but also add a live nativity scene.