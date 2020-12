FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Head downtown to the Botanical Conservatory at 1100 South Calhoun Street this holiday season and you may find yourself saying "Oh deer." Reindeer Saturdays are in full effect. On its opening day, December 5, people came from as far away as Chicago to enjoy it. They were treated to two reindeer from Animal Grams.

"Our farm is in North Manchester not the North Pole," joked Animal Grams owner Joni Cripe. "They are raised in the United States. One of them is named Candy Cane she'll be 15 years old soon. The other one is Lump of Coal he'll be two soon. Our farm is one of eight in Indiana."