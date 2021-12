FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -- The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified two victims found dead in a home near Glenbrook Square Mall on Friday.

Brendan Steave Cole, 19, of Fort Wayne and Juan Jose Ramirez, Jr., 16, from Ypsilanti, Michigan were found in a home in the 700 block of Cumberland Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.