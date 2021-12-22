Watch: Santa visits animals at Cincinnati zoo

SANTA VISITS ANIMALS: Santa paid a visit and brought holiday cheer to some of the animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio on Monday (12/20). He brought treats and holiday-themed enrichment to the red pandas, hippos, and meerkats.
