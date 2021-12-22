Watch: Santa visits animals at Cincinnati zoo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Court documents show Elizabeth J. Ohneck, 41, had a blood alcohol content of .311% while behind the wheel of a truck that crashed into home just off Lima Road Tuesday.

Officers were called to Winnsboro Pass neighborhood 4:30 p.m. on a crash. Once arriving, police found a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado went into a house's living room. The home had extensive damage.