Watch: Santa kicks off Christmas season from the Sea of Galilee

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA ON THE SEA: This Santa Claus kicked off the Christmas season from the Sea of Galilee on Wednesday (11/10). Santa was on a kayak filled with toys and a Christmas tree as part of an event organized by Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.

