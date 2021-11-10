Watch: Santa kicks off Christmas season from the Sea of Galilee

DALLAS, Texas (StudyFinds.org) — Experts warn that vaping can cause strokes at a younger age than smoking cigarettes. According to scientists, adults who use e-cigarettes run the risk of suffering a stroke 11 years earlier than tobacco smokers.

It is common knowledge that by smoking cigarettes, users put themselves at risk of having a stroke or a heart attack. Now, researchers with the American Heart Association say those who vape have a 15-percent higher risk of having a stroke at a younger age in comparison to those who smoke regular tobacco products.