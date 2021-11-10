Watch: Santa kicks off Christmas season from the Sea of Galilee

SANTA ON THE SEA: This Santa Claus kicked off the Christmas season from the Sea of Galilee on Wednesday (11/10). Santa was on a kayak filled with toys and a Christmas tree as part of an event organized by Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.
