Watch: Girl overjoyed to get mustard for Christmas

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

4-year-old Paislee was ecstatic when she opened a Christmas gift … a box full of mustard! Her mother, Annemarie Lent, says the child puts it on everything from crab to salad to bread. Check out Paislee’s reaction to her favorite condiment.

