(WANE) - As families get ready to celebrate Christmas on Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is busy keeping track of Santa's mission to bring holiday cheer.

For over 65 years, NORAD has helped families keep track of Santa's whereabouts. With the help of apps, social media, OnStar and other methods, children can see where Santa is in real time. Kids can even call NORAD directly to ask about Santa's current location.