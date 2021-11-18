Visit Santa this Christmas season at three Embassy Theatre events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Embassy Theatre is offering three unique Santa experiences this season so families can take photos and children can tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Festival of Trees

The 37th annual Festival of trees begins Wednesday and runs through Dec. 1. Families and friends can visit Santa at Santa Land. The Embassy said families are encouraged to take photos on their cell phones or personal photography equipment.

Breakfast with Santa

This event, which will take pace during the Festival of Trees, includes a private tour of the festival at 8:30 a.m. and breakfast at 9 a.m. A self-serve buffet will be provided by Mad Anthony.

Schedule:

Nov. 26: 8:30 a.m. to roughly 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 27: 8:30 a.m. to roughly 10:30 a.m.

Nov. 28: 8:30 a.m. to roughly 10:30 a.m.

The breakfast is $30 per person, regardless of age. Tickets can be purchased by calling 260-424-5665 or at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No online sales. Advance tickets required. Very limited seating.

Cookies with Santa

Santa Land will be opened up to allow families to visit with Santa, take photos and enjoy a cookie from Insomnia Cookies.

Schedule:

Tickets are $10 per person, plus acceptable fees. They can be purchased at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd. Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Embassy is asking that guests enter through the Indiana Hotel lobby, just west of the box office entrance.