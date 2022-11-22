INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – If you’re looking for Black Friday bargains, Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Hoosiers to “opt outside” and visit a state park for free.

Everyone can explore DNR properties for free on Friday, the department said, including state parks, forests, state-managed reservoirs, fish & wildlife areas, nature preserves, and off-road state recreation areas.

Nature lovers can also enter drawings to save money all year long. Prizes include the chance to win annual DNR passes, lake permits, gift cards, subscriptions to Outdoor Indiana magazine, Smokey Bear materials, a picnic package or DNR staff-led experiences.

You can do any of these to increase your chances of winning:

Share photos of your DNR visit on social media with the hashtag #OptOutsideIN2022. Social media sites for posting include:

Download and complete the Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt at the DNR property you visit, then email it to SPContests@dnr.IN.gov to be entered in a separate drawing for prizes. Check in at any DNR property listed online with the Indiana State Nature Passport, and/or complete the Opt Outside Scavenger Hunt and enter the scavenger hunt’s PIN to be entered into a drawing for a 2023 Annual Entrance Pass and an Outdoor Indiana subscription. The PIN will be posted in the same place as each property’s usual Nature Passport PIN.

Winners are announced by Dec. 16 on social media and online.