Virtual holiday concert to feature area artists

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, Fort Wayne Dance Collective and Fort Wayne Philharmonic will all perform and more will be performing in a virtual holiday concert.

The ‘Virtual Holiday Spectacular’ showcases a number of area artists, including singing sensation Addison Agen.

The show’s executive producer says it has the potential to have a nationwide audience.

“Our country is hurting and the holidays are not going to look the same for anybody. So we wanted to get as many artists together to put on this concert and hopefully give people something familiar and give them access to it all over the country,” said Andy Lott.

The concert can be viewed on on fwspectactular.com and Facebook. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Artist Relief Fund and the Community Harvest Food Bank.

More information will be released closer to show time.