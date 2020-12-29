Video: Goats snack on Christmas trees

AFTER CHRISTMAS TREAT: A farm in De Soto, MO is recycling Christmas trees by feeding them to their goats. Christmas trees have a lot of nutrients that the goats enjoy during the winter months, according to the owners of Such and Such Farm.
by: CBS NewspathPosted: / Updated:
AFTER CHRISTMAS TREAT: A farm in De Soto, MO is recycling Christmas trees by feeding them to their goats. Christmas trees have a lot of nutrients that the goats enjoy during the winter months, according to the owners of Such and Such Farm.