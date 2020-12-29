Video: Goats snack on Christmas trees

NEW YORK (AP) — Tis the season to be jolly: A record 39 holiday songs have dominated this week's Billboard Hot 100 chart, including nine holiday tunes in the Top 10.

Mariah Carey's ubiquitous hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You," leads the pack at No. 1 — marking the tune's fifth time at the top spot. Carey's original holiday classic, released in 1994, reached the No. 1 spot last year 25 years after its release.