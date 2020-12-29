Video: Goats snack on Christmas trees

Home for the Holidays

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

AFTER CHRISTMAS TREAT: A farm in De Soto, MO is recycling Christmas trees by feeding them to their goats. Christmas trees have a lot of nutrients that the goats enjoy during the winter months, according to the owners of Such and Such Farm.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss