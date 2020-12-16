VA holds 2nd annual holiday food pantry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The VA’s second annual holiday food pantry is helping feed veterans and keeping them warm during the holidays.

Normally the VA holds a giveaway twice a month, but the holiday giveaway includes extra items like turkey and other holiday favorites.

“We do it to serve the veterans that have food insecurities. They may need a little help to get by with the food items they need for the month,” said Lindsay Bartrom, chief for nutrition & food services at the Fort Wayne VA Medical Center.

Along with food, veterans also received a goodie bag with a blanket, hat, scarf and hand sanitizer.