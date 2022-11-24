(Reuters) – U.S. troops stationed at an army base in Dongducheon, South Korea, celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with a traditional festive meal on Thursday.

Senior U.S. army officials served the traditional Thanksgiving feast of roast turkey, beef, lobster, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, pumpkin, and cakes to the soldiers based in Camp Casey, one of several U.S. Army bases near the Demilitarized Zone.

About 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea, which has the United States’ third-largest military presence outside its country, after Japan and Germany, according to data from the U.S. Defense Manpower Data Center.

Data from the U.S. Forces Korea showed there are about 19,500 army soldiers, 7,800 airmen and women, 350 navy sailors and 120 Marines stationed in South Korea.