U.S. Postal Service says get those holiday packages sent early

It is expected that more holiday gifts and greetings will be sent through the mail this year, as families and friends will hold virtual celebrations instead of opening gifts in person. Because of that the Postal Service is again encouraging customers to send their holiday gifts and cards early.

The Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases which are difficult to predict and is committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.

Sunday delivery will be expanded beginning Nov. 29 to locations with high package volumes. USPS already delivers packages on Sundays in most major cities. Mail carriers will also deliver packages for an additional fee on Christmas Day in select locations.

Busiest Mailing and Delivery Days

The busiest time of the season peaks two weeks before Christmas, when much of the last-minute shopping starts. Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14-21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

Skip the Trip and Ship Online

Consumers don’t have to leave home to ship their packages. In these socially distant times, they can simply visit usps.comor use the Click-N-Ship feature for help shipping that holiday gift, ordering free Priority Mail boxes, printing shipping labels, purchasing postage and even requesting free next-day Package Pickup. And usps.com is always open.

2020 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

The Postal Service recommends the following mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Dec. 25 to Air/Army Post Office/Fleet Post Office/Diplomatic Post Office and domestic addresses*:



· Dec. 9 — APO/FPO/DPO (ZIP Code 093 only) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 11 — APO/FPO/DPO (all other ZIP Codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail services

· Dec. 15 — USPS Retail Ground service

· Dec. 18 — APO/FPO/DPO (except ZIP Code 093) USPS Priority Mail Express service

· Dec. 18 — First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

· Dec. 18 — First-class packages (up to 15.99 ounces)

· Dec. 19 — Priority Mail service

· Dec. 23 — Priority Mail Express* service

Alaska

· Dec. 18 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. First-Class Mail

· Dec. 19 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail

· Dec. 21 — Alaska to/from Continental U.S. Priority Mail Express

Hawaii

· Dec. 15 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

· Dec. 21 — Hawaii to/from mainland Priority Mail Express