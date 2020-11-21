Turkey giveaway to be held at Pontiac Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several community leaders have partnered with Meijer to hold a turkey giveaway at Pontiac Library on Saturday afternoon.

This giveaway is taking the place of the annual LeRoy Page Thanksgiving dinner.

“It helps bring people together during the season of this virus. This gives people an opportunity to be safe. All they have to do is drive through the parking lot and pick up a turkey,” said Mel Johnson, the giveaway’s organizer.

Anyone interested can pick up a free turkey between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The library’s address is 2215 South Hanna Street.