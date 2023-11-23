(WANE) – Troopers with Indiana State Police and Ohio State Highway Patrol are working to prevent impaired driving and fatal crashes during one of the busiest times of year on the road.

ISP said in a release officers will be on “high alert” for impaired drivers throughout the holiday weekend. Likewise, OSHP said troopers are “cracking down on impaired drivers and those failing to wear a safety belt” through Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

In 2021, 190 people around the country died in crashes caused by alcohol-impaired driving during the six-day period starting with the day before Thanksgiving- deemed “Drinksgiving or “Blackout Wednesday”- to the following Monday, according to the release from ISP.

OSHP said last year’s statistics, from Nov. 23-27, showed there were 18 fatal crashes in Ohio killing a total of 19 people, including four pedestrians who were hit. Of the 14 other crashes not involving pedestrians, safety belts were not used in 11 of those crashes. OSHP also determined alcohol and/or drugs were linked to 12 of last year’s fatal crashes.

OSHP encourages Ohio drivers to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded

motorists.

Learn more about the impact of drinking and driving on the website for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.