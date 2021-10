FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The Winter Jam Tour Spectacular, Christian music's premiere multi-artist annual outing, will be stopping at the Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 17, 2022.

Created and hosted by one of Christian music’s most influential bands, NewSong, the Winter Jam Tour Spectacular exploded from a single show in 1995 to become the genre's benchmark tour. Showcasing the best and brightest in Christian music, Winter Jam provides a powerful platform for the Gospel in major arenas nationwide.