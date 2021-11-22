TinCaps extends Orchard Team Store hours for holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The TinCaps’ Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field is extending its hours for the holiday season and offering fans exceptional deals.

Beginning Wednesday, select weeknights and Saturdays through the end of December will have extended hours. In addition, there will be deals from Black Friday through Cyber Monday at the store and online. During the sale, all ’47 Brand apparel will be 20%.

The TinCaps said the store has been socked with hats, t-shirts, jerseys, sweatshirts and outerwear for kids, women, men, and even toddlers and infants. There are also special edition trading cards featuring baseball’s best prospects and other collectables like Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads. New arrivals for the holiday season include a TinCaps gingerbread shirt.

Holiday Hours:

Wednesday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 8: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 11: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 15: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 24: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Guests are asked to park in the Silver Lot, located across the street from The Orchard at the corner of Ewing Street and Brackenridge Street. Metered street parking (free after 5 p.m. and on the weekends) is also an option.

The TinCaps ask that guests enter through the Parkview Field main gates Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Orchard Team Store’s glass doors at the corner of Ewing street and Brackenridge Street will also be open.