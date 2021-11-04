Tickets for The Nutcracker at the Embassy go on sale Friday

Holiday News
Courtesy of the Embassy Theatre

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 18th annual Nutcracker at the Embassy is returning this Dec. 4 and 5, and tickets go on sale this Friday.

“The Nutcracker at the Embassy is a production for children, by children and about children. Now celebrating their eighteenth year, Project Ballet is a Fort Wayne based not-for-profit organization. This event features a cast of over 100 local children,” the Embassy said.

Tickets are $18, $26 and $35, plus applicable fees. They will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260-424-5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Performance times and ticket links:

For more information on Project Ballet, visit www.projectballet.org.

