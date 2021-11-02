Tickets for 19th annual Santa Train go on sale Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Railroad has announced that tickets will be going on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m. for the 19th annual Santa Train.

Passengers will be able to visit Santa’s Workshop and go for a 20-minute ride aboard Santa’s vintage diesel locomotive. Saint Nick’s train is heated and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee will be serving warm beverages and baked goods. The railroad said all food and drinks are sold separately.

“This year, the 19th Annual Santa Train will return one week earlier on November 27th and operate the following three weekends in December, giving passengers more opportunities to take a train ride with Santa Claus,” the Fort Wayne Railroad website said.

Tickets are $8 per person. Children three and under ride for free. The railroad said that due to demand, all tickets must be purchased online. Trains run snow or shine.

For more information, visit the Fort Wayne Railroad website.